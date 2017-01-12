Tennis duo 'are obviously just a bit crazy'

The controversial pair have frequently fallen foul of tennis authorities and have a love-hate relationship with the public.

Tomic said they were unlikely to change but he had been working hard on his mental game ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park next week.

"Obviously we are just a bit crazy," he told yesterday's Sydney Daily Telegraph.

"So it's tough to control that. Honestly speaking, sometimes we do lose it.

"But we do have to remain mentally strong and focused on the main thing, which is playing tennis, doing well and trying to achieve our target.

"But for sure, we're not the calmest people."

Kyrgios, nursing a knee injury ahead of the Australian Open, is on the comeback trail from a ban for "lack of best efforts" during a match in Shanghai last year.

Known for his on-court tantrums, he is ranked 14 in the world and considered a danger in the opening Grand Slam of the year, if his knee holds up and he can keep control of his combustible temperament.

Tomic made headlines last year when he turned his racquet the wrong way to face a match point against Fabio Fognini in Madrid.

He told his post-match news conference: "I don't care about that match point. Would you care if you were 23 and worth over $10-million?"