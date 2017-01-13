Court orders that kids be admitted

This comes after Hoërskool Montana and Hoërskool Overkruin applied for an interdict on Wednesday to stop the Gauteng department of education from placing pupils who want to study in English.

The Pretoria High Court dismissed the case as not urgent after it established the department had been engaging with the schools since last month to place the pupils.

Yesterday morning education MEC Panyaza Lesufi met parents at Hoërskool Overkruin in Wonderboom, and told them their children had been placed at the school.

Lesufi said he was surprised when he was served with court papers after having had discussions with the schools about the admission of the pupils.

"There is no need to involve courts in matters of admissions."

He added that, under his leadership, no child would be prevented from attending a school because he or she was not from a particular grouping. "I'm not coming here to punish anyone, but to make sure that kids are in class," he said.