Search for SA's 'super farmers'

The search is for art that some believe was left by a people who have since disappeared, and were once revered for their superior farming techniques.

It is in the heavy, wooded rocky overhangs in the valley, close to Machadadorp, where the art can be found, and it was here where a team of archaeologists recently hacked their way through the dense bush on a rock art survey.

But the art the team discovered was the more common fine brush images of eland and other antelope - the work of Bushmen, or San.

There were none of the rock engravings often found on the hilltops that lie close to the remains of the stone-circled settlements of the Bokoni, who are believed to have created this art.

But even though none of these engravings popped up, the San art does help explain the possible relationship the hunter gatherers had with the Bokoni, whose settlements and farms once lay close to the Komati River, says Wits university archaeologist Alex Schoeman,.

It is a relationship built possibly on the San providing rain-making divination and hunting skills in exchange for the Bokoni's produce, she believes,.

"We want to understand the nature of the interaction and get a view of the economy as a whole," says Schoeman.

Little is known of the Bokoni, who were skilled farmers who used advanced farming methods to survive some of the worst droughts in Southern African history.

The Bokoni are one of a few societies in sub-Saharan Africa to have developed terraced farming whereby steps are cut into the side of a hill, which helps retain water and holds the soil.

Schoeman believes the Bokoni developed the farming method as a response to reduced rainfall, which began in the 1700s.

What was also unique about the Bokoni were the roads they constructed that linked their homesteads.

The Bokoni were eventually defeated by the Bapedi around the 1830s and were scattered and absorbed by other communities or subjugated by the Boers.

To Schoeman the pictographs appear to mirror the Bokoni settlement patterns, showing their homesteads and even the roads that connect them.

However, the art doesn't appear to map the settlements. Other academics don't believe that the art has a symbolic meaning, and was rather the chiselled doodlings of bored herd boys.

For Schoeman the reason for the Bokoni rock art could be for male initiation purposes. One pictograph has an image of what appears to be a lizard, which in Limpopo is considered to be linked to initiation among some rural communities.

But to find out more the search of the kloofs of the Komati River gorge has to continue in the summer heat.

"Archaeology is about looking for patterns and then setting up an hypothesis," explains Schoeman.