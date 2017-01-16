Bavuma's form only problem in great performance

That goes double when the match seals a series whitewash.

And triple when it's the bowlers who accomplish the victory.

On Saturday Faf du Plessis' men beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 118 runs with more than two days to spare.

That clinched a 3-0 triumph against a team of Lankan batsmen who, by the end, were little more than punchbags wearing pads.

Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada, whose bowling shimmered with quality, deserved many more than the three wickets that they took between them.

But they would have begrudged Wayne Parnell, playing his first Test in almost three years, and debutant Duanne Olivier their success - they shared seven wickets.

The visitors lost 16 wickets on Saturday and scored only 228 runs. That's a dire average of 14.25 runs per batsman. It's also testament to a damn fine bowling performance backed up by outrageous catching.

The most outrageous grab of the lot belonged to Du Plessis, who looked like a leaping Statue of Liberty at second slip when he somehow found the height and the wherewithal to snare Angelo Mathews' screaming top edge.

Which prompted an outrageous question: "Can we call you the Flying Dutchman?"

"Yes," came the quick and smiling reply.

It's difficult to see past the totality of South Africa's domination in the third Test, but they built towards a performance like that throughout the series.

They were helped by pitches tailored to their strengths and designed to take Rangana Herath, Sri Lanka's superbly subtle slow left-armer, out of the contest. But South Africa still needed to play well to make the most of those conditions.

All six top runscorers were South Africans, and they owned all five centuries and six of the nine half-centuries made during the rubber.

The only concern going into South Africa's next test series, in New Zealand in March, is the form of Temba Bavuma. He is the prime candidate for the chop when AB de Villiers returns.

In retrospect, Sri Lanka made for poor opposition. But South Africa's emphatically superior performance told its own story.

"You're expected, in these conditions, to be on top of Sri Lanka at times," Du Plessis said.

"But for me it was ensuring that 95% or 99% of the time we produced consistent performances. We did." - TMG Digital