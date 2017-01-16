Zuma and Cyril are singing different hymns

Zuma was speaking yesterday at the ANC's 105th anniversary celebrations at KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

He said some people were obsessed with attaining positions - and "we know the reason why".

"We want this to be discussed during the policy conference in June. Let's refrain from discussing succession. That time will come. We're not saying people shouldn't express themselves - this is a democracy. But how you express yourself tells what kind of a leader you are. There are leaders who unite and leaders who sow divisions ..."

Ramaphosa, speaking to thousands at the Water Sisulu University Stadium, in Mthatha, said the ANC was bedevilled by its leaders, who were greedy and fought over resources and money.

"Many of the divisions are among leaders not members," said the deputy president. "It is we, the leaders, not the [ANC] members, who are greedy and divisive and cause factionalism. We are fighting not over politics but over resources and money for our personal benefit.

"It is we leaders who are dividing and killing the ANC. It is leaders who are corrupt," said Ramaphosa.

The KwaDukuza Recreational Grounds were filled with thousands of ANC supporters who braved the scorching heat to see Zuma.

The rally was attended by ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu.

Mkhize called on South Africans to fight factionalism.

"As young people you must refuse to be drawn into factionalism ... Let us fight against factional tendencies . All the problems we have in the country arise particularly from that." said Mkhize.

The party's provincial chairman, Sihle Zikalala, said the Expropriation Bill had to be finalised.

"At least 70% of land must be expropriated into the ownership of the state," he said.

- Additional reporting by Lulamile Feni