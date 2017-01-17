ASA sinks teeth into Aquafresh
It has been exposed in a battle of toothpastes that when it comes to protecting your pearly whites Aquafresh Complete Care is not necessarily better than other brands, as suggested in an advert.
The Advertising Standards Authority ordered it to withdraw unsubstantiated claims made in an ad campaign and on packaging, which claimed it offered 24-hour sugar acid protection.
Colgate-Palmolive launched the complaint against Aquafresh.
"Get around the clock defence against everyday sugars with new Aquafresh Complete Care" and "eight key benefits with 24-hour sugar acid protection" - with imagery of a super hero fighting off sugary food in Aquafresh's TV ad, a billboard campaign and Aquafresh packaging - formed part of the complaint.
Aquafresh is a standard fluoride toothpaste. Aquafresh has - like many others on the market - no extra ingredients that would offer such protection, said Colgate-Palmolive.
Aquafresh conceded its product contained no unique ingredients but said its ads did not assert superior protection. The ASA found that Aquafresh had overstated the effects of its product with unsubstantiated claims.
