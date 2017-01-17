Leopard crawl in reverse

CCTV footage of teacher Caryn Morris, 32, of Hillcrest, slithering on her back out of the nursery after putting her 15-month-old son, Brody, to sleep was posted on her husband's FaceBook page on Saturday evening.

Morris said the baby usually went to sleep by himself once he was in his cot, but on Saturday he refused to go to sleep.

"We had guests at home for dinner and because he sensed people around he was moaning and wanted to get out of the cot. Every time I walked out the room he would stand up and moan," she said.

"I decided to sit on the floor next to the cot so he could see me. He then just lay there with his eyes a little bit open. I lay back and noticed he didn't flinch or move or try and get out of the cot. I slithered a little bit and he still remained on his side. Before I knew it, I had made it out the door and he hadn't moved. I was too nervous to go back in the room to see if his eyes were open."

Her husband, Tyrone, said his wife shared her novel exit out of the room and they watched the entertaining footage with their friends, prompting him to share the video.

Among the responses Morris received to the 46-second video was: "This is like Mission Impossible: babies edition. That was definitely a 007 move Craig Daniel [sic] should interview you for his next movie. Those who are laughing ... you know you have done this too!!! This is hysterical Caz, and sadly, I can relate. That's like a scene from Paranormal Activity!!!! and Caryn!!! I've also had to sneak out plenty times but I have never tried the 'reverse leopard crawl'... this is next level! Hats off to you!"

The Grade 6 teacher said she was stunned to find the video had been so popular.

She joked that some of her friends said they knew Tyrone was a gymnast but that she was not.

She added that they had in the past reviewed footage of funny moments captured on camera of them entertaining Brody or trying to change his nappy.

HOW TO OUTWIT A BABY

There is a breed of rare, coveted babies who go to bed by themselves and stay asleep.

But you probably don't have one of them.

Parenting means being physically attached to your children until they are two or three years old. Only then, when they're around toddler age, can you put them to bed without having to pry them off like barnacles.

Escape methods include the hug and roll, which works particularly well with breast-feeding babies. It involves rolling the sleeping body off your arm slowly. If you do it with too much momentum, you could propel you both off the bed in a spin.

Because babies have a keener sense of smell than sniffer dogs, wrap a teddy bear in yesterday's clothing and place it next to the baby, then sneak away.

A U-shaped pregnancy pillow works as "a dummy for mummy". Place it at the side of the sleeping infant. The deception will work until he realises that the dummy isn't warming up. Then cue screaming awakening. - Shantini Naidoo