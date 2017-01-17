Madonsela 'worried' about who runs SA

She said that if a commission of inquiry into state capture, as recommended in her report, were not established the trust deficit between the government and the public would continue to grow.

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club yesterday, Madonsela said the allegations of state capture against the Gupta family were a "highly charged matter, both politically and emotionally".

"Some of the information I gathered made me really worried about who runs the country," she said.

Madonsela added that her report's whistleblowers might have lied about the Guptas, but without an inquiry the country would never know.

She also said she had noticed the use of the phrase "white minority capital" since the release of her report.

"The answer to 'white minority capital' is not having two families enriching themselves through state resources," she said.

Madonsela was asked to weigh in with her opinions on the ANC presidential race.

"I would hate to have a female that is a proxy for a man, because that would be worse than having a man," she said.