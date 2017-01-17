No resting place for the dead in Mosul

Fighting in Zuhur district and surrounding areas was too intense during that period to transport the body to the main cemetery in the suburb of Gogjali, just 5km away.

So Malik, along with his father, brother, son and nephew, dug a shallow hole under an orange tree in the garden just steps from where the family matriarch had died, and laid her there.

"We couldn't leave, we were surrounded. There were snipers all over and the army was advancing," he said last week, showing how the rockets had torn through the kitchen and set the trees on fire.

He asked to be identified only by his nickname, Abu Abdel Malik, to protect family members in areas still controlled by Islamic State.

As Iraqi forces sweep across much of eastern Mosul in a three-month, US-backed offensive, residents remain in danger, often targeted they say by mortars and bullets fired by retreating IS militants.

Civilians who cannot reach the city's main cemeteries have resorted to burying their dead wherever they can, at least until the fighting moves further from their doorsteps.

When Malik dug up his step-mother's body on Saturday to inter it beside the family's forebears in the Gogjali cemetery, he said it had begun to decompose.

Residents in nearby al-Qadisiya al-Thaniya district expect to do the same in coming weeks. There, in the yard of a local elementary school are eight long mounds of dirt where civilians have buried friends and relatives killed in areas recaptured from IS.

Among the dead is an elderly resident who had a heart attack and could not reach the hospital because of the fighting.

One local man, who asked not to be named fearing reprisals against his son, who is stuck under IS rule in western Mosul, where the militants maintain full control, said he had buried a cousin and his two sons last week. They were killed in a mortar attack in Rifaq district while out buying eggs.

A cardboard sign marks the grave of the cousin, Ali Hussein.

Spray paint on the grey concrete wall nearby indicates where others are buried.

The Mosul campaign, involving a 100,000-strong alliance of Iraqi government troops and militarised police, Kurdish security forces and mainly Shi'ite Muslim militiamen, is the most complex battle in Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003.