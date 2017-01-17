Principal aghast at his phoney college bust

Mighty Mbghor, principal of Johannesburg City College, got into a heated argument with officials when they asked him if his college was accredited with the department.

The college offers work-based learning programmes, which are not accredited by the department.

But Mbghor defended his college.

"We have always had differences with the department because this is the way you want to do it," he said, referring to journalists accompanying department officials on the inspection.

"I don't have a problem with you doing your job, but I have a problem with you doing your job on my doorstep," he said.

His college offers qualifications in music, accounting, botany, applied mathematics, zoology, geology and environmental sciences.

Shaheeda Essack, director, registration of private institutions, said the college was not registered for the qualifications it promised the students.

"The Johannesburg City College is like the many colleges we have closed down. The case is with the SAPS.

"There are areas we haven't reached but we are getting there. We have collaborated with the National Taxi Association, since operators go to ranks to recruit students.

"The ranks will help spread awareness," Essack said.