Teenager survives shocking tragedy

Then on Saturday tragedy struck again when his mother allegedly shot and killed his older brother and wounded his twin, before turning the gun on herself.

A bullet smashed into the teen's hand but he managed to pick up his twin brother and carry him to safety.

The boy cannot be named because he is 14 years old.

Nazeem Layloo, a cousin of their late father, said the wounded twin had a "50/50" chance of surviving and was fighting for his life at Tygerberg Hospital.

Layloo, who helped care for the boys' father for seven months before he died of a brain tumour, said: "This has opened up a lot of wounds and the family is still trying to make sense of it all ...There's a lot of unanswered questions.

"It seems like an open-and- shut case but it isn't," he said.

The boy returned to school on Monday, the day after his mother and 21-year-old brother were buried.

The principal of the boy's school said: "He's very brave and courageous.

"He wanted to be at school today."

He said the school had arranged counselling and a special assembly for the twins.

The boy is currently staying with a close family friend.

"He doesn't have other family members to stay with but he's quite happy to stay with this lady."

The headmaster said the boy was outgoing and his twin more introverted.

"They are both very strong and emotionally mature."

The older brother was a student at the University of the Western Cape.

His girlfriend posted on Facebook: "I don't know how I am going to continue without you but I find strength in all the prayers and thoughts of those who care for us.

"You're the best thing that's ever happened to me and you were a true blessing in my life," she wrote.