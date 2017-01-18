Brexit an exit to end all exits

In a long-awaited speech in which she sought to define the country's future as a global player that aimed to trade freely far beyond Europe, May said the final exit deal would be put to parliament for a vote.

That promise helped revive the pound on currency markets.

The pound, which has traded at the lowest levels against the US dollar in more than three decades, rose during May's speech, hitting a day's high.

May said she would seek an equal partnership with the EU but that she would not adopt models already used by other countries that had free-trade agreements with the bloc.

Her statement that the UK would leave the single market was the clearest indication she has given of her plans for the future, after months of criticism that she was not being sufficiently transparent.

"I want to be clear. What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market," May told foreign diplomats and the UK's own Brexit negotiating team in London.

"Instead, we seek the greatest possible access to it through a new comprehensive, bold and ambitious free-trade agreement. That agreement may take in elements of current single-market arrangements in certain areas," May said.

Her announcement that she would put the final Brexit deal to a vote in both houses of parliament comes ahead of a court decision on whether she has the power to start the process of withdrawing without parliamentary approval.

She has said she plans to launch the two-year exit negotiation process by the end of March.

Britons' vote to leave the bloc has opened a huge number of questions about immigration, the future rights of the many EU citizens already living in the UK, whether exporters will keep tariff-free access to the single European market and whether UK-based banks will be able to serve continental clients.

The Brexit talks could decide the fate of her premiership, the UK and the future shape of the EU that the UK leaves behind.

May's speech comes as Northern Ireland, the part of the UK most exposed to Brexit due to its land border with the Irish Republic, faces a lengthy period of political paralysis after the collapse of its power-sharing government.

US president-elect Donald Trump has said that Brexit would turn out to be a great thing and other countries would follow the UK out of the EU.

He promised to strike a swift bilateral trade deal with the UK.