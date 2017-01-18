 Gambia in chaos as Jammeh stays put - Times LIVE
Wed Jan 18 07:47:36 SAST 2017

Gambia in chaos as Jammeh stays put

Reuters, Staff reporter | 2017-01-18 07:30:43.0
FILE PHOTO Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh
Image by: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS

The Gambia's military police yesterday swooped to arrest more than a dozen of the country's senior army officers suspected of planning to switch their allegiance from President Yahya Jammeh to president-elect Adama Barrow.

Jammeh is refusing to hand over power to Barrow, who was officially declared the winner of the December1 presidential poll.

Barrow is due to be inaugurated as president tomorrow but this looks unlikely to happen.

The Gambia's ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade and the environment resigned , state television reported yesterday.

Their action came as regional forces announced they were assembling a military force to oust Jammeh unless he stepped down.

The Gambia's Freedom newspaper reported that the officers were detained at the National Intelligence Agency headquarters in Banjul. The officers were accused of disloyalty and soldiers in their battalions were "quarantined".

A senior Nigerian military source said Nigeria and other west African countries were prepared to intervene to remove Jammeh if he was still in office tomorrow.

"The chiefs of defence staff of west African countries meet this week to discuss strategies on the best way to get Jammeh out if he refuses to hand over power," said the Nigerian source.

Habibu Barrow, the eight-year-old son of the president-elect, died after being bitten by a dog at the weekend. He died on the way to hospital on Sunday. Barrow missed his son's funeral as he was advised to stay in Senegal for his safety.

