Cape Town wants to boost commuter bike use by 800%

A draft cycling strategy proposes employer programmes to help staff purchase and maintain bicycles, a bike-share system for local trips and student travel, and distribution programmes to enable more Capetonians to cycle to and from work.

The City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport, Brett Herron, said a survey last year found that many commuters were prepared to cycle but could not afford bicycles.

"Given the fact that low-income transport users in Cape Town spend up to 45% of their monthly income on transport, while the international norm is between 5% and 10%, cycling is an affordable alternative - provided that we improve access to bicycles," Herron said.

The low uptake of cycling was reflected in the fact that, even though the city had 450km of cycle lanes, only 500 Capetonians cycled to work. That is just 1% of commuters - a figure the city council wants to increase to 8% by 2030.

Establishing a cycling culture could help to grow the economy.

"For example, we want to explore the possibility of establishing a bicycle manufacturing plant in Cape Town that can build and provide low-cost bicycles for low-income households. Such an investment and a bike-share system will lead to job creation - but then we need our residents to take to the streets and to start a cycling revolution.

"If provided with facilities for safe storage, we are confident that commuters will use bicycles to ride to the closest public transport station."

Herron said employers would need to provide lockers, changing rooms and showers for staff, and motorists would need to be persuaded that bicycles had a right to be on the road.

The draft strategy is open for public comment until February 21.