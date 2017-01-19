Picture yourself on a loo with water jets

Under new guidelines toilet manufacturers will use the same eight pictograms to tell users which button flushes, which fires a jet of water at the backside and what to press to close the lid.

Tokyo is expecting millions of visitors when it hosts the Olympic Games in 2020.

The Japan Sanitary Equipment Industry Association hopes that ensuring all toilets have standardised images will prove just the job, ensuring millions of non-Japanese speaking visitors know the difference between a large and a small flush.

Japan's most state-of-the-art toilets offer the user everything from seat warming and bidet functions to motion sensors, variable water jet strengths and powerful deodorisers.

Celebrities such as Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith have raved about the smart loos, which are a big hit among visiting tourists, particularly the Chinese.

But there has been no standardised symbols for their many buttons and different manufacturers often use their own images, which is something of a pain in the backside for unaccustomed users.

Among the eight drawings are what looks like a woman sitting on a fountain for bidet function, a pair of splayed cheeks being sprayed with water for backside wash, and something resembling a tornado for a big flush.