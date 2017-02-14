Nquthu municipality dissolved

It was the only one in the country that still did not have a mayor, deputy mayor or speaker and could not hold council meetings.

The IEC has set down fresh elections within the next three months.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomsa Dube-Ncube said yesterday that there was no chance the litigation brought by a number of councillors would be finalised soon.

Nquthu has attempted to elect its council since the August 3 local government elections last year seven times. The municipality first attempted to sit on August 10, but the meeting descended into chaos.

The latest attempt was last week, when both ANC and IFP supporters tried to force their way into the Pietermaritzburg City Hall, where a chaotic meeting to try to elect office bearers was being held.

All 33 councillors will lose their seats and an administrator will take over the council's running.

The decision was approved by the provincial cabinet last week but is still waiting for the endorsement of the National Council of Provinces and the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen.