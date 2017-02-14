'Warthog hunter' taunted in court

Stephan Hepburn, 39, was charged with murder after he allegedly mistook a 23-year-old farmworker for a warthog and shot him on Saturday evening.

The worker, Jan Railo, who is alleged to have worked at one of the neighbouring farms, died on the scene.

According to Limpopo police, Hepburn, of Pretoria, was in the company of a female hunter on the Meisiesvlei farm in Tuinplaas, outside Modimolle, when he heard some movements in the bushes and fired a shot.

Hepburn apparently reported the incident to police on the same evening

Yesterday, Hepburn, who wore a casual T-shirt, sat quietly during court proceedings. Some people in the public gallery kept taunting him, saying that they would invade the farm where the incident happened.

The court bailiff had to intervene: "You can't make such remarks inside court."

The prosecution asked for a seven-day postponement on the basis that the investigating officer needed some time to confirm Hepburn's physical address and other details.

However, Hepburn's lawyer, Vernin Strauss, said delaying bail would amount to his client's constitutional rights being trampled upon.

The magistrate declined the request for a seven-day postponement, and the case will resume on Thursday .