Morné's back is fine

Speaking at Supersport Park yesterday while preparing with the Titans for the opening match of the Momentum One Day Cup against the Dolphins tomorrow, Morkel said he was told he would not be able to play cricket again.

"No one was 100% sure of what was going on with my back," he said. "And, to be honest, there was a time when I was in doubt about my future.

"I was told I would never be able to play cricket again and it was a mental challenge to go to the gym. One doctor actually told me that my days as a player were numbered, which was not a nice thing to hear."

Morkel said he sought further opinions from other doctors and found a group of doctors in Cape Town who treated and advised him on his path to recovery.

The fast bowler played his last Test against England in January and his last ODI for South Africa was against the West Indies in Bridgetown in June. His last T20 was in August 2015, against New Zealand.

Now fully recovered, Morkel will play in his first competitive match since October last year.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to play again - it has been three long months of rehabilitation," he said.

"My main focus will be not to put myself under pressure. I just need to find my feet and my rhythm again."

Morkel, who has taken 242 wickets in 71 Test matches said he had bowled in the nets for the past few days without discomfort.

"I have been throwing the ball nicely, I am comfortable and my body just needs to get cricket fit again."