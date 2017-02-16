Redelinghuys Lion of 2016
His season may have been curtailed through injury, but Lions tighthead Julian Redelinghuys was last night named the Golden Lions' 2016 player of the year.
Redelinghuys, who earned six Springbok caps before he injured his neck in the Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein, was one of the stand-out performers among a clutch of Lions players who last year graduated to the national ranks.
Another Bok, Lions captain Warren Whiteley, was named Super rugby player of the year, while newcomer Jacques Nel walked away with the Currie Cup player of the year award.
Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx was named the players' player of the year and new Bok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg was voted the supporters' player of the year.
Elton Jantjies was named Super rugby backline player of the year.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.