Lions man back on the mend

But it takes more than not knowing whether he will play rugby again to get Lions prop Julian Redelinghuys down.

He effectively broke his neck when it dislocated in last year's Currie Cup final against the Cheetahs, but fusion of C 5/6 has set him on the course to recovery.

Redelinghuys, who was named Lions player of the year on Wednesday, glowed not just because of his trophy but because his wife was due to deliver their first-born yesterday.

Last year his performances for the Lions were stellar and he also featured for the Springboks before his career came to a shuddering halt.

He doesn't know if his recovery will be complete.

"It is tough. That is what a person is scared of the most. Uncertainty," said Redelinghuys.

"To be honest it is challenging. It is slow-going. I've got movement in my arm again. I can start doing things again. I'm taking it day by day.

"It does help to have a little one on the way. We can't wait to meet her," he said.

Redelinghuys wears an endearing smile and exudes positive energy.

No wonder Lions coach Johan Ackermann has kept him close by in the preseason as the tighthead helped get the forwards battle-ready for their Super rugby campaign that kicks off in Bloemfontein on Saturday next week.

"They're not gonna get rid of me," said Redelinghuys.