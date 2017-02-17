Rugby's not for you, Immie. Rather stick to cricket

And it's just as well because his rugby knowledge doesn't rank nearly that high - even though he counts among his friends All Blacks backline star Sonny Bill Williams, who has befriended South Africans, especially those who share his Muslim faith.

"We always pray he keeps doing well for New Zealand," Tahir said in Auckland yesterday before his foot-in-mouth incident " ... But next time South Africa might beat them."

Huh? The Springboks, who lost eight of 12 Tests last year, beat the All Blacks, who won 13 of 14? Bowl the other one, Immie.

Turning to what he knows best, Tahir declined to follow the tedious convention of downplaying the significance of the ICC rankings.

"It's very special," he said. "When I started playing cricket I never thought I'd be the No1 bowler. It's all the hard work I've done and I'm very excited. There are a lot of good players in world cricket. Coming out on top is fantastic. I'm so grateful."

Grateful? To whom?

"It's such an honour to play for South Africa. The boys havemade me the bowler I am today," he said.

- TMG Digital