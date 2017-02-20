Lotus FM jock tosses job after management run-in

Pillay, known for his locally produced skits, song parodies and scam calls, quit last week after a colleague allegedly swore at him.

Pillay took to social media yesterday to explain why he quit.

He said at a staff meeting that the studio was in poor shape and was held together by sticky tape.

"This isn't a reflection on our programme manager, rather the SABC as a whole."

Pillay said when he asked what was to be done, a manager interjected and said: "You guys don't deserve any new equipment 'cos you put your feet up on the desk and eat in the studio."

Later he told Pillay he would "f**king cut him down to size"

Pillay wrote: "Never in my entire radio career has anyone in management spoken to me that way.

"I don't walk in there with a chip on my shoulder. I'm at every meeting and every event without fail, being a part of this team.

"That's when I made the immediate decision to walk out. I didn't respond to him."

He also claimed that management had watched and did not intervene. He said he did not want his job back.

The DJ also said he hoped the manager was disciplined.

Station manager Alvin Pillay said because of SABC policy he could not respond to questions.