Arch critic McCain praises Trump picks

McMaster is a respected military leader who once wrote a book criticising the military's top brass for failing to challenge civilian leaders during the Vietnam War.

Flynn resigned after misleading the White House about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the US.

Earlier, on Monday, Vice-President Mike Pence met EU and Nato leaders in Brussels, offering assurances that the Trump administration valued a unified Europe and a strong transatlantic alliance.

That came after Trump criticised Sweden's migration policies and implied the country had been struck by a terror attack that had never happened.

Who will be advising Trump on national security?

National security adviser: HR McMaster. Reputation for questioning authority; deep experience in military strategy;

Secretary of Defence: James Mattis. Retired general known for frank speech and intellectual approach to warfare;

Secretary of State: Rex Tillerson. Former CEO of ExxonMobil with plenty of travelling under his belt but with no previous experience in diplomacy;

CIA director: Mike Pompeo. US Military Academy graduate who has defended the waterboarding of detainees;

Chief strategist: Steve Bannon. Former chairman of Breitbart, a right-wing website, and naval officer. He was controversially added to the security council.

John McCain, who has been Trump's harshest critic from within his own party, welcomed the appointment of McMaster.

"I have had the honour of knowing him for many years and he is a man of genuine intellect, character and ability," said McCain.

"I give President Trump great credit for this decision, as well as his national security cabinet choices.

"I could not imagine a more capable national security team than the one we have right now."

Trump has refused to back down on his Swedish terrorism gaffe, saying instead that Sweden's immigration policies had yielded dangerous results.

He accused the media of painting a false narrative about the Scandinavian country.

That statement prompted "friendly advice" from Carl Bildt, the former Swedish prime minister. "When you are in a hole, stop digging," he said.