Classy Brazilians rain on Stars' parade

Themba Zwane's 11th-minute strike gave Sundowns an early lead. But they missed scoring opportunities that came too easily.

Youngster Sphamandla Mlilo headed Stars back into the game in the 49th minute. But Sundowns kept their heads and Khama Billiat scored an 84th-minute winner.

Sundowns have the look of a team just too good for the PSL right now. The African champions have cut their teeth at a higher level and appear to be just getting better.

The addition of Algerian Fares Hachi and Anele Ngcongca at left- and right-back have made the Brazilians stronger, even after losing Keagan Dolly to Montpellier in France.

Hachi set up Sundowns' opener. Played down the flank by a one-two with Billiat, he found Zwane alone and shot past Mbongeni Mzimela.

The chances seemed to come too easily for Sundowns who, in difficult, soggy conditions underfoot, appeared a little overly comfortable in finding a killer second.

From a free-kick by Vuyo Mere, Mlilo got up for the touch-on with a header past Denis Onyango.

As Sundowns entered the final 10 minutes they might have wondered if they had blown a victory. But their class showed when Billiat rolled a finish past Mzimela.