Brit bank coughs up R13bn to exit Africa

Barclays is cutting its holding in the African business as part of a broader plan announced a year ago to focus on the US and Britain.

Barclays Africa, which trades as Absa, said yesterday the money would be used to invest in technology, rebranding and other separation-related projects.

The agreement requires approval from the South African central bank and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

For Absa, Africa's third largest bank by market value, the split allows it to manage its own business on the continent.

"It gives us the opportunity to unlock the potential to do things differently and build momentum for our future as a pan-African organisation," Absa CE Maria Ramos said.

The bank's 5% rise in annual profit announced yesterday fell short of forecasts as higher interest rate and sluggish growth on the continent hit consumption and investment spending.

The South African bank said diluted headline earnings per share came in at R17.69 in the year to end December, slightly below the R17.95 estimate by Thomson Reuters' StarMine SmartEstimates.

Headline EPS is the primary measure of profit in South Africa that strips out one-off items.

Absa, along with its rivals, has struggled to increase lending as slowing economic growth tempers demand from corporate clients and rising interest rates hit consumption by retail customers.