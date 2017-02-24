Fight for top DA position gets dirty

Madikizela, the deputy provincial leader, took over as acting leader after Patricia de Lille resigned in January. He is one of five candidates aiming to be elected interim leader tomorrow.

A permanent replacement will be elected at an elective conference in August.

Madikizela said people running in tomorrow's election were putting their interests ahead of the DA's by forcing a vote rather than letting him act for six months.

"If we are dealing with principle issues here, why should we even contest a position when we are going to congress six months from now?" said Madikizela.

He declined to identify the individuals but he was understood to be referring to Shaun August, the DA chief whip in the City of Cape Town.

August said he was confident of the support he had in the province, saying: "People know who Shaun August is."