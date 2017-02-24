No need for judicial inquiry into Life Esidimeni deaths: ANC

During a debate in parliament on the deaths of the patients, who had been transferred from Esidimeni centres to various NGOs not licensed to care for them, ANC MP Amos Mahlalela said his party fully supported the recommendations made in the ombudsman's report.

He said he did not "see any necessity for a judicial inquiry" because the ombudsman had been "independent and impartial" and the report had been written "in good faith, without fear, favour, bias or prejudice".

The DA has asked President Jacob Zuma to appoint a judicial inquiry into the deaths.

The families of the deceased had asked ahead of the debate that the deaths of their loved ones not be used as a "political football".

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi apologised to the families of the patients, promising that "each and every death will be accounted for" and be subject to an inquest.

He said the National Prosecuting Authority would be responsible for criminal charges against those implicated.

He admitted there had been "many illegalities" in the transfer of the patients who were moved to the NGOs, often without the knowledge of their families and without their medical records.

Motsoaledi said whether the patients had been "discharged or stolen" was open to question.

He said there had been sufficient money in the national and provincial mental-health budgets so "there was no reason for so many vulnerable people to perish because of money".

The DA's health spokesman, Wilmot James, said it appeared that some of the NGO facilities had been "like concentration camps".

Patients were starved, left soiled and without clothes, and were bruised and otherwise injured.

The EFF's Susan Thembekwayo said it was not enough that the Gauteng health MEC had resigned. She said the ANC had come to parliament with a "half-cooked" apology.

She said the deaths showed a "complete disregard" for the well-being of the mentally ill and was "indicative of the state of mental health [care] in this country".

The IFP's Themba Msimang demanded a forensic audit of the deaths and that those responsible be held criminally liable.