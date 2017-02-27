Players behind Raneiri's brutal axing?

"Impressive job from Leicester to have everyone wanting you to win the title then 12 months later have everyone want you to get relegated," was one of them.

In case you missed it, the 5000/1 2016 Premier League champions fired their beloved Italian manager with 13 matches to go this season. They were lying just above relegation zone at the time (they're now third from bottom after Crystal Palace won at the weekend), facing the ignominy of being demoted within a season of being champions.

So Ranieri had to go, in the opinion of the club owner and board. The apparent callousness of that decision, after the "Miracle of 2016", inspired a backlash against the club. "Unspeakable", "brutal", "gut-wrenching" and "inexplicable" are among the (printable) descriptions.

It was a brutal dismissal of a man who did for Leicester what none thought possible. The way he was fired warrants scathing criticism - only two days before, he received public "unwavering support". Then he was gone. The Italian press captured it with the headline:

"Inglesi Ingrati". Ungrateful English.

But inexplicable, it most definitely is not. No decision can be viewed in isolation but it sometimes helps to clear the emotions. Almost all other teams at risk of relegation at this stage of the season fired their managers. Some, like Swansea, have done so twice this season. Loyalty is commendable but in professional sport, especially English football, it can be very expensive.

Premier League clubs share a £5.5-billion TV rights deal, and even finishing last nets a team about £100-million. On relegation, the TV deal shared by the next three divisions is about 97% less than that.

Plus, there's loss of revenue with smaller crowds and sponsor exodus adding up to a relegation cost of close to £100-million a season. That's why club owners react as they do to imminent relegation. This does not excuse Ranieri's treatment, but it may offer perspective.

What has emerged is that Ranieri "lost the players". It sounds as if players became increasingly unhappy with his style, tinkering and team selections. Their unhappiness probably dated back to last year but the shared purpose of winning the title was a bandaid over a wound that eventually overwhelmed it.

The result was mutiny, seen first in poor on-field performances. The problem is that a good, motivated coach would respond by tinkering more, pushing players a little harder, so initiating a vicious cycle that intensifies their mutiny.

Eventually, the players make their voices heard. They don't pull the trigger, but they load the gun. It's said there was a meeting in Sevilla after their Champions League defeat on Wednesday. Senior players were summoned to see the club chairman. The meeting sealed Ranieri's fate, and the guillotine fell.

Premier League survival and money demand points. If the players, who win those points, say is "We cannot play for him" players or coach must go. But players are a scarcer, more expensive and less accessible. So the manager is axed.

This illustrates the power dynamic of professional sport. Players win the glory for success, but coaches get the chop for failure. Ranieri is the latest example.