PSL vows secure derby

PSL safety and security head Phillip Masimong said yesterday the league had to beef up security to prevent the likelihood of a repeat of the violent scenes that marred a league game between Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld recently.

''It could not be business as usual after what happened at Loftus," Masimong said.

''What happened at Loftus was a lesson and we are ready for the Soweto derby."

Masimong said there would be an increased security presence and police, security personnel and plain-clothes operatives would be deployed inside and outside of the Soweto venue.

Crime intelligence operatives in Chiefs and Pirates shirts will also take their places in the stands to look out for signs of trouble.

The game should be sold out by Saturday as it will have the added attraction of a new coach on the Pirates bench.

Little-known Kjell Jonevret was unveiled at Bucs last Monday and all eyes will be on the Swede in his first Soweto derby.

