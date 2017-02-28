Snow joke: he's a hero

But the 22-year-old cook who had never seen snow and practised the sport on wheels is delighted with his "marvellous" adventure.

In the trails of British skier Eddie The Eagle and the 1988 Jamaican bobsleigh team, epitomised in the film Cool Runnings, Solano's mishaps in Finland went viral, earning him the title of the world's worst skier.

Video shows Solano immediately losing his balance when coming out of the gate, slipping over repeatedly and tripping over his skis. Yet, he is proud of his performance.

"I fell and did not give up. Not everyone gets up but I got up more than 30 times," he said.

"Many people don't realise that practising on asphalt is very different to practising on snow."

Back with his family in the sweltering city of Maracay, where he learned to ski on wheels, Solano said he had long dreamed of competing abroad and that his friends and neighbours had helped him save for a flight to Europe ahead of the competition, giving him time to perfect his technique on snow rather than asphalt.

That flight alone was near impossible in a crisis-stricken country, where many, including Solano, earn the equivalent of just a few dollars a month.

When Solano turned up with just à28 at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport last month immigration officials did not buy that he was a world-class skier.

He was forced to return to Venezuela five days later, he said. His story caught the attention of Finnish TV personality Aleksi Valavuori, who set up a crowdfunding campaign and raised more than à4000 (R54800) to pay for another flight via Madrid.

Valavuori tracked down Solano, dejected and back in Maracay, and told him he had a second shot at the championships.

Valavuori and an interpreter drove to Helsinki airport to collect Solano, who marvelled at seeing snow for the first time.

Less than 12 hours after arriving, Solano was first out of the gate for the cross-country event.

"It was my first experience on skis on snow in my life," he said.

Watching from the sidelines, Valavuori began to realise something was not quite right.

"At first, I was like: 'Holy shit, he can't ski,'" said Valavuori. "But the longer it went on, the more he became a hero."