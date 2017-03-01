Fear and loathing in Jozi: Bangladeshi shop owner thinking of leaving SA due to xenophobia

Islam, 36, has been living in fear for the past few days since residents of the nearby Jeppe men's hostel and George Goch hostel, in Denver, looted foreigner-owned stores and clashed with the police on Sunday and Monday nights.

Gauteng police spokes-man Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse a group of about 300 people from the hostels on Monday night. There were reports of gunfire.

"I'm thinking of leaving and going back to my country," Islam said yesterday. "What can I do? Life is very important."

He secured his store by welding sheets of metal over the windows smashed by looters.

"My brother's shop was robbed. They broke the glass in my shop on Sunday night. I must protect my shop."

Mohammed Mosaraf Hossain, 24, whose shop is a few blocks away from Islam's, was robbed a week ago.

"Today's quiet but on Monday I was up all night as they tried to break in. I don't trust anyone here."

Hossain, who has been in South Africa for four years, said he was tired of being robbed and the government failing to come to his help.

"One guy robbed me three times. The government must help us.

"[The looters] know the police are playing games. They must stop using rubber bullets."

Hossain estimates that the stock stolen from him on Sunday night was worth about R60,000.

Yesterday, while the DA picketed the office of Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the city was facing a "crisis".

"For some reason, the minister of home affairs wants to plunge this country into chaos.

"We need to ensure that when people come to Johannesburg they come legally and respect the laws of this country."

Department of Home Affairs spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete said : "The mayor is trying to shift attention from his Afro-phobic utterances."