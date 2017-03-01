Interim board to run SABC is beginning to take shape

Journalists and former newspaper editors Mathatha Tsedu and Mpumelelo Mkhabela could form part of the five-person interim board once appointed. They were nominated by the ANC and the DA respectively.

Mkhabela is a former station manager at PowerFM and former chairman of the SA National Editors Forum. Former Generations actress Sulungeka Dazana has also been nominated by MPs for the board. Dazana owns a media company.

Parliament's communications oversight committee yesterday named five people they believe would be suitable for the board: Rachel Kalidass (former board member); David Niddrie (former board member); Krish Naidoo (former board member); Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and Dumile Mateza (SABC talk show host).

"We need people on the interim board who are at least very familiar with the law, familiar with human resources and people who understand corporate governance," said committee chairman Humphrey Maxegwana.