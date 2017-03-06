Aids shelter founder in line for women's achievement award
Keeping the doors of Nkosi's Haven open to destitute Aids orphans and HIV-infected women is an everyday struggle for founder Gail Johnson.
But the foster mother of the late child HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson soldiers on.
Johnson is one of 10 finalists in the inaugural L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth awards.
They honour women "making a difference" in South African communities.
L'Oreal will announce the top five winners on March 16 in Johannesburg. They will receive R50,000 each for their causes.
"I am honoured that I was nominated. It is a great feeling when someone out there recognises the work you do. We don't receive government funding, so it's tough," said Johnson.
Nkosi's Haven houses 98 children and 27 HIV-positive mothers.
In 1997, Johnson challenged a Melville school for refusing to enrol Nkosi, who became the poster boy for Aids activism. He died in 2001 aged 12. Johnson said Nkosi's story resonated with South Africans.
"Although our younger children never met Nkosi they learn about him at school."
