Bound for Korea

Goals by Phakamani Mahlambi, Grant Margeman and Sibongakonke Mbatha sealed what was ultimately a comfortable win in the end, despite a couple of scares en route. At half-time it was 1-1.

Thabo Senong's side was once again impressive on attack, but defensively they still have work to do if they are to make an impression at the World Cup, which is from May 20-June 11.

South Africa play Zambia in the continental semifinal in Lusaka on Wednesday. Senegal play Guinea in Ndola the next day.

South Africa were ahead 13 minutes into the game, when Mahlambi had the easiest of tap-ins after being teed-up by Luther Singh, a combination that has the potential to be a fruitful one for the senior national team for many years to come.

Singh showed great pace and selflessness using his pace to get behind the Sudan defence before charging into the penalty area and passing square for Mahlambi to fire into an empty net.

But South Africa's defence looked nervous and edgy, and Sudan found an equaliser on 23 minutes in the simplest way - a ball into the box chested down by Khaled Osman who blasted the ball into the net unchallenged.

But minutes later Margeman blasted South Africa in front after Platinum Stars midfielder Kobamelo Kodisang had shown good skill on the left-wing. His cross was picked up by Margeman on the edge of the box and he let fly with a thunderous strike that nestled in the top corner.

And it was 3-1 on 66 minutes when another fine team move saw Mbatha side-foot into the bottom corner.

South Africa beat Cameroon by the same scoreline in their pool opener, but lost 4-3 to Senegal in their second Group B game. They will appear at the Under-20 World Cup for the third time after showings in 1997 and 2009.

