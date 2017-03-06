Calls for Dlamini to be charged over her defiance of ConCourt ruling

She and her department have been embroiled in controversy over the likelihood that the 17million recipients of social grants will not get their money at the beginning of next month because of wrangling over the contract with the company that makes the payments on behalf of the department.

The department has admitted that it has no plan for making payments if the contractual impasse is not resolved.

In the past 48 hours Dlamini has faced calls that she be criminally charged and held in contempt of a 2013 Constitutional Court order.

"She has put people in danger, she was negligent, and that is a criminal offence," said constitutional law expert Marinus Wiechers yesterday.

"It's blatant dereliction of duty. It's blatant criminal behaviour if you know something is wrong and you know there is a court ruling."

He said that even if the social grants were paid on April 1, Dlamini could still face criminal charges.

"Over the past two years she has caused a crisis due to her negligence. It's what [lawyers] call 'indirect fraud, indirect intent'. It's not just negligent, it's intentional failure of duty."

He said the potential harm she has brought to millions could form the basis of a class-action lawsuit.

On Saturday Scopa chairman Themba Godi said Dlamini "must now take full responsibility for this. The department is clearly falling apart. It is now becoming very difficult to explain the capability of the minister to effectively run the department and discharge her responsibilities."

The Black Sash and the DA applied to the Constitutional Court on Friday to have Dlamini held in contempt of court.

For months she has defied the Constitutional Court, the Treasury, parliament's oversight committee, legal opinions and the media.

She failed to attend a Scopa meeting about the grants crisis last week. That defiance was evident again yesterday when she refused to answer questions on the crisis at a press conference in Pretoria.

On Saturday Dlamini, President Jacob Zuma - widely seen as her ally - and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, met to discuss the crisis.

At the meeting Zuma ordered Dlamini and Gordhan to resolve their differences over how the Constitutional Court order could be honoured but ensure that the 17million grant recipients were paid on April 1.

The current contract between the department and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which the Constitutional Court declared illegal in 2013, could lapse on March 31 without another service provider in place to make the payments.

The current contract is only in operation because the Constitutional Court suspended its declaration of invalidity to allow for the department and SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to find a new solution. The agency has admitted that it only began negotiations with CPS on March 1.

At yesterday's press conference, Dlamini said all grants would be paid on April 1.

She refused to answer questions on last week's shock resignation of the department's director-general, Zane Dangor, or whether the department and Sassa want to continue operations with CPS.

On Friday Dangor resigned over what he called an irreversible breakdown in his relationship with Dlamini.

"Mr Dangor is well-respected within the sectors of social development. I am not going to discuss anything about him," said Dlamini. She said if Dangor wanted to make allegations about his relationship with her, that was his choice. "I don't want to respond to people who want to impose themselves on us. We are here to explain to the nation about April 1. It should be clear that on April 1, we are paying grants."

She said from April 2017 to March 2019, the department would be in a transition phase to make grant payments while a new contract was formulated.

It is not clear if this phase includes the continued use of CPS, and if so, whether it would be illegal.

In October 2016, the department requested outside legal opinion. Lawyers warned Dlamini to begin urgent negotiations with CPS and Treasury to find a solution, and then to declare that solution to the court, Treasury and the auditor-general.

It seems, according to papers submitted to the Constitutional Court on Thursday by the department, that a "difference in opinions" hindered the department for months.

The legal opinion said a renewal of the CPS contract would definitely be "unlawful", but might be the only solution to the crisis.

"We are told that Sassa does not have any choice but to enter into an interim arrangement with CPS," said the lawyers.

Despite the legal opinion, Treasury director-general Lungile Fuzile was only written to on February 7 2016 to request approval to deviate from the normal competitive bidding process, which was refused.

Treasury has said it would issue the money for the grants to be paid - R10-billion a month - only if the court allowed Dlamini to extend the contract without following tender processes.

In the 2013 judgment, it was ruled that Sassa would handle the payment of grants, which it has failed to do.

In a report submitted to the Constitutional Court last week, Sassa explained that it had taken advice from technical advisers who said the plan was "overly optimistic, unrealistic and underpinned by insufficient research".

Sassa was given the advice between August and October 2016. It is unclear why so much time was wasted once the department received the legal opinion.

"The current circus is a gross non-compliance with the Constitutional Court and a complete disregard for democratic accountability," said Wits law professor Bonita Meyersfeld.

- Additional reporting by Katharine Child