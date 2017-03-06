Protests inflate cost of metro cops' overtime to R148 million

The department reported to the East Rand municipality's finance committee on Friday that in 2015-16 R81-million had been budgeted for overtime, but R148-million was spent.

Opposition parties grilled community safety MMC Vivian Chauke and the metro police's deputy chief, Jabulani Mapiyeye, on spending.

Mapiyeye said xenophobic attacks, flash floods and service protests meant more police were needed to control situations.

The lack of adequately trained metro cops made extensive overtime unavoidable.

"I cannot say [to officers] go home now because your overtime has been exceeded. They need to carry on."

EFF councillor Sipho Watkins said: " I'm fuming after hearing the responses from the department."

He called for a breakdown of how officers accumulated overtime.

Ekurhuleni cops may work up to 40 hours overtime a month.

Chauke said Ekurhuleni had 1790 metro police officers.

The chairman of the council's community safety committee, Izak Berg, said lack of manpower meant that metro cops were bound to exceed overtime.

Mapiyeye said his officers worked tirelessly.

But Watkins said: "We believe that justification is not a sound justification."

Chauke said: "We can't run a department on overtime. We must fill all the vacancies in the metro. Unfortunately, all funded vacancies are [frozen] until June."