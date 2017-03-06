Rohan does the right thing, in memory of his mom

That is exactly what Rohan Janse van Rensburg did against the Waratahs on Saturday, crossing the tryline twice to add to the two tries he scored against the Cheetahs in the opening round, which has put him at the top of Super rugby's try-scoring charts.

His focus may have been with those he calls family at the Lions in the build-up to the Waratahs' clash, but this week he will get the opportunity to celebrate his mom's life and attend her funeral on Wednesday.

"Rohan will definitely not go to Argentina," said Lions coach Johan Ackermann yesterday.

"We'll let him have his time with his family. "We have to trust therest of the squad," said Ackermann after his side had beaten the Waratahs 55-36.

The decision to play against the Waratahs, less than a week after his mother passed away last Monday, was made simple for him.

"When I heard my mom is no longer with us I had to decide whether I wanted to lie in a ditch and not play, or if I wanted to get up and be a better person," said an emotional Janse van Rensburg.

"This is what my mom would have wanted. For me this was a test of character. I feel I have passed that test. My mom is very proud of me."