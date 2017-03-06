Trump's Obama bug rant 'outlandish'

Trump made the accusation in a series of tweets, without citing evidence, just weeks into his administration and amid rising scrutiny of his campaign's ties to Russia.

"Neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false," Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement.

Ben Rhodes, Obama's former national security adviser, strongly denied the allegations. Rhodes, addressing his comments to Trump, said: "No president can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you."

In response to Trump's suggestion that a lawyer could make a "great case" against Obama, Rhodes said: "No. They couldn't. Only a liar could do that."

Rhodes added: "Is it still 'presidential' to call your dignified predecessor 'Bad (or sick) guy!'?" Trump hurled the accusation in tweets sent on Saturday morning:

Trump said the alleged wiretapping took place in his Trump Tower office and apartment building in New York, but there was "nothing found".

US intelligence agencies concluded last year that Russia hacked and leaked Democratic e-mails during the election campaign as part of an effort to tilt the vote in Trump's favour. The Kremlin has denied the allegations.

Lewis also said that "a cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice".

The statement did not dismiss the possibility that a wiretap of the Trump campaign could have been ordered by Justice Department officials. The White House did not respond to a request to elaborate on Trump's accusations.

Trump's tweets caught his aides by surprise, with one saying it was unclear what the president was referring to.

Members of Congress said Trump's allegations require investigation or explanation. US Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, called Trump's assertion a "spectacularly reckless allegation. If there is something bad or sick going on, it is the willingness of the nation's chief executive to make the most outlandish and destructive claims without providing a scintilla of evidence to support them."

Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat, tweeted: "Either FBI is talking to the subject of an investigation or Trump is making it up. Either way Americans deserve explanation."