UN wants more done to stop muti killing

The call has been made in the wake of the recent conviction of a traditional healer for masterminding the gruesome murder of an albino woman whose genitals, arm and other body parts were "harvested" for use as muti.

Bhekukufa Gumede, 67, a leader of the Zion Congregation Church, was sentenced to life imprisonment last month in the Mtubatuba High Court in northern KwaZulu-Natal for the murder of 20-year-old Thandazile Mpunzi in August 2015.

Three men he hired to kill Mpunzi were imprisoned after pleading guilty to the murder.

Presenting a report to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva last week, the world body's independent expert on the enjoyment of human rights by people with albinism, Ikponwosa Ero, said the demand for the body parts of albinos for muti has led to the flourishing of a clandestine market for body parts operating at regional, national and international levels.

"The issue is further complicated by the lack of effective oversight on the practices of traditional healers, the secrecy that often surrounds witchcraft rituals and the absence of clear national policies on the issue."

She called for urgent action to stop the trafficking of body parts and for the eradication of superstitions about albinism.

At least 600 attacks and violations of the rights of albinos were reported in 27 countries in 2016, the highest number in the past six years, according to the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.