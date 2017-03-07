Ackermann's not going to repeat last year's mistakes

He is taking his best team to Argentina for their appointment with the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday and they will be ultra cautious about what they eat, particularly while en route there.

While his choice of personnel made it easier for the Jaguares to grab the points and theoretically condemned the Lions to an away final last season, several players and the coach returned feeling a little under the weather ahead of their quarterfinal last year.

"We really tried to avoid certain things. But something happened on the way back that made a lot of guys, including myself, ill. We have to be careful about those things.

"They say it is the water. Of course you can drink bottled water but, on the plane you also have to avoid using the ice."

The Lions are travelling with a strong squad but will be without Howard Mnisi who was injured in the opening round and fellow centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg who will stay home to attend his mother's funeral tomorrow.

"This is a different kettle of fish. We know the Argentinians are a physical side," said Lions captain Warren Whiteley.

'Scrum time, maul time and at ruck time, they are going to put us under pressure. They are a team that plays on passion. The first 20 minutes in a game like that is really important. It sets the tone."