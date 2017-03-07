'Balaclava rapist' to plead guilty
A 38-year-old man charged with a series of rapes in Alexandra planned to plead guilty, the Johannesburg High Court heard yesterday.
Sija Mabitsela, who faces 76 charges ranging from rape to assault and robbery, handed in a plea agreement.
His case was postponed to March 15.
Mabitsela, who is reported to be a sangoma, was allegedly involved in rapes committed by two balaclava-wearing men.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse said Mabitsela recruited co-accused Xaniseka Mkansi in 2014 .
"The men used a gunshot signal after they had tracked down a victim. They would both rape the victim," the body alleged.
DNA evidence linked both men to the rapes.
Mkansi pleaded not guilty and is due back in court today.
