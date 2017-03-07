Biggest issue for world's women is violence, says UN

South African Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, executive director of UN Women, said, despite decades of pushing for equal rights, no one nation could call itself gender equal, with countries making advances in some areas yet backsliding in others.

Mlambo-Ngcuka described the global gender pay gap of 24% as "the biggest robber" of women.

UN Women is launching a global coalition to tackle pay inequality during the meeting of the UN Commission on the status of women next week.

But Mlambo-Ngcuka said the biggest difficulty facing women is violence. One in three women suffer physical or sexual violence during their lifetime, and half of female murder victims are killed by partners or family members, according to UN Women.

About 120 million girls worldwide, roughly one in 10, have experienced forced intercourse or other sexual acts, the group says.

"Obviously, class and geography help some women to survive this issue differently, but everywhere in the world the big issue of violence against women is a reality, whether you are rich or poor, in a developed or developing country," she said.

"Even countries that have the highest indicators on gender equality, like Iceland, still have to confront the issue of violence against women."

Mlambo-Ngcuka has since 2013 headed the UN body charged with promoting gender equality and women's empowerment. She was a member of parliament in South Africa and the nation's first female deputy president.

She said global advances in women's rights, from equal pay to boosting women in leadership and lowering rates of violence, were spotty and unequal.