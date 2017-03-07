CPS boss: 'We're not to blame for social grants crisis'

He said yesterday the time had come to set the record straight.

"My board has said to me: 'Serge, it's about time you started fighting back and give people facts and let them decide because we are the ones taking the blame for everything, although we are probably the ones that shouldn't be blamed for anything'."

Cash Paymaster Services is part of Net1, of which Belamant is the CEO. CPS is expected to sign a new two-year contract with the Department of Social Development tomorrow, despite a 2014 Constitutional Court ruling that a previous contract between the two was invalid.

Failure by the government to ensure that a contract is in place by March 31 - the day the current contract with CPS expires - would place 17 million social grant recipients in grave danger of not getting their money.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is to be put through the wringer today by parliament's standing committee on public accounts.

Belamant yesterday insisted that his company was doing nothing wrong after being hammered in papers filed in the Constitutional Court by the NGO the Black Sash Trust.

The Black Sash wants the court to resume its supervisory role in the payment of grants.

The court relinquished this role after a routine report submitted to it by the SA Social Security Agency in November 2015 said the agency would not award a new contract but intended to take over the payment of social grants on April 1.

The Black Sash also wants the court to rule on the use of the personal data of grant beneficiaries that results in unauthorised deductions from their accounts not sanctioned by the Social Assistance Act.

Belamant said that his companies were all listed and audited, and had been cleared by the Competition Commission of wrongdoing.

"I can assure you if there was anything untoward, and if we did anything wrong, it would have been discovered long ago.

"Nobody should be playing with the lives of 10 million people to score some political points or to portray themselves as being their representatives, because they are not."

He said he believed that Black Sash was implying, "which they do a lot of, that we have other companies . for example Smartlife, which happens to be a life insurance company.

"That company would certainly market and sell insurance products, not necessarily to grant recipients, but obviously some of them would be, because our target market is the poorest of the poor. This isn't a business we want to do forever."

He said his companies had paid a price for providing probably the world's best welfare system.

"We have paid the price in terms of our share price, and our reputation has been tarnished by people like Black Sash, which fundamentally doesn't have a clue what it is talking about."

Black Sash Trust advocacy manager Elroy Paulus yesterday said there had been "disputed deductions" from the accounts of Sassa beneficiaries and that beneficiaries were "at risk, given the kind of bank account and deductions that are currently allowed.

"There is growing evidence that disputed deductions by Sassa beneficiaries have come off their bank accounts including airtime, electricity, loans ... and an insurance policy.

"The kind of bank account set up by CPS with Grindrod Bank has shown the vulnerability and potential for unlawful, illegal, immoral deductions happening."

Dlamini yesterday laid into journalists after a disastrous media briefing on the grants on Sunday.

In Cape Town she said she believed that journalists represented a "monopoly capital agenda".

She said: "Since this started we've been talking to newspapers, but the important people are the poor - the recipients of state grants.

"Journalists from black communities were taking notes for their communities. Others came with a different agenda. They represented their bosses."

Yesterday Scopa chairman Themba Godi said the committee expected Dlamini to appear before it today after failing to do so last week.