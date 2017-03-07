Expert questions Simba Mhere role in accident
An accident reconstruction expert said yesterday that Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere's car was possibly travelling at a higher speed than that of the man accused of his death.
Mhere and his friend, Kady-Shay O'Bryan, died in the smash.
Mhere and O'Bryan, who was a passenger in the car, died on the scene of the crash on William Nicol Drive in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, on January 31 2015.
Preshalin Naidoo is facing charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving for the pair's deaths. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
"It is possible that the deceased's vehicle was travelling at higher speed than the accused's," said Stanley Bezuidenhout, a witness for the defence.
If Mhere's car had been moving slowly, it would have moved sideways in the accident rather than forward, as it had done.
"The primary cause of the accident was mechanical failure," Bezuidenhout said.
He said the suspension of the car driven by Naidoo was in a "compromised" state.
"The suspension components in the vehicle were in a compromised state and these components indicate a problem that could have existed," Bezuidenhout said.
