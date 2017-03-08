A whole new way of murder: Hackers targeting pacemakers

"On the dark web, a medical record costs 10 times more than a stolen credit card," he said at a conference in Israel at which medical technology innovations were showcased.

Barzilay said a stolen health record could be used to trick a doctor into believing that his patient was a member of a medical aid scheme.

That the patient is using a fake record is discovered only after the treatment has been given and the patient is long gone, owing the doctor a considerable amount.

Stolen medical records can also be used to get prescriptions, Barzilay said.

"It is easy to cancel a stolen credit card but not so easy to cancel a stolen electronic health record."

Barzilay worked in banking security for 10 years and says financial services companies are way ahead of healthcare companies, hospitals and device manufacturers in thwarting cyber attacks.

"It hasn't happened yet but people will die from the hacking of health devices," he said.

He said hacking of health devices was not just "Hollywood and science fiction".

He gave the example of former US vice-president Dick Cheney, who in 2013 had the wireless capabilities of his pacemaker disabled when he realised that it could be hacked by an assassin.

Insulin pumps are similarly vulnerable.

As more people have devices implanted as technology improves, the number of targets for hackers increases.

In five or 10 years' time, when hackers will be able to attack 10,000 people's implanted devices at the same time, they will do so, he said.

"People mustn't think of the cyber world as separate.

"The person who has devices implanted [or who is being treated electronically] exists in both the physical world and virtual world and could be harmed."

A Texas hospital was hacked and more than 30,000 medical records stolen late last year.

All hackers need to do is find people with a pacemaker in a hospital's database and tell them that their pacemaker will malfunction if they do not pay up, Barzilay said.

- TMG Digital