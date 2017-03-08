Ford's Nemeth: 'My family drives a Kuga'

The beleaguered vehicle manufacturer found itself in the throes of a public relations safety storm for taking a year to act on a crisis involving its 1.6l Kuga model's engines catching fire, initiating a safety recall in January.

Nemeth told parliament's portfolio committee on trade and industry that though the company acknowledged it could have handled the matter better, none of the incidents in which Kuga engines caught fire were found to have led to injury or death.

"We hoped to address the incorrect connection made between the recall and the death of Mr Reshall Jimmy. These are unrelated. There has not been a single injury or fatality as a result of the fires in Kugas."

Nemeth told the committee that while the Kuga debacle was a challenge for Ford, the phenomenon of car engines catching fire was not unheard of among other car brands.

"Vehicle fires are rare but they do happen. There were 2,128 vehicle fires in South Africa last year. These will happen in old cars and new cars, expensive cars and inexpensive cars. They happen to all makes and models."

He said the company had taken a long time to effect a recall because it wanted to avoid misdiagnosing the problem and recalling the wrong makes of vehicles. Ford's recall process included data collection, evaluation, risk assessment and solution development.

"My family drives a 1.6l Kuga and as a parent I feel nothing but absolute confidence in the vehicle's safety."

Nemeth told the committee that Ford had checked 3,200 of the 4,556 Ford Kugas recalled to date. He said 2,700 had been returned to their owners after undergoing a service. He said 1,300 Kugas remained in the market, while 359 customers had opted to trade in their Kuga for another Ford model.