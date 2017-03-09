I wasn't coached - Shakes
Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba's lawyer yesterday told the coach's arbitration hearing the event that led to his axing was not televised on SABC news bulletins because it was not newsworthy until it was linked to Mashaba the next day.
In cross-examining SA Football Association media officer Matlhomola Morake, Mashaba's lawyer Claudio Bollo said the SABC had not shown the video of the incident on Saturday November 12.
"Mr Mashaba then didn't do much wrong," he said.
Bollo said Mashaba had been good at post-match interviews.
Morake said it boggled his mind that Mashaba did not stick to the script at interviews and press conferences.
Bollo said his client denied meetings took place in which he was coached on dealing with the media.
