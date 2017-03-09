Inside the daring OR Tambo heist

Police established a task force yesterday to hunt down the gang of about 13.

At about 7.25pm on Tuesday four security guards were on duty at the airport's Gate 1 - known as "Rampside" - when a group of men in a police bakkie, wearing police uniforms, arrived. With them were men in a white Mercedes-Benz and a Ford Focus ST.

At least one of the vehicles is believed to have had Airports Company SA markings.

The men had Acsa identity cards, which gave them access to the highly secure cargo area.

It was business as usual - until the gates opened and the trap was sprung. The gang, posing as police and Acsa staff, whipped out weapons, holding up the guards who were stripped of phones, security radios and access cards, which were used to open the gate.

Several of the robbers stayed at the gate to stop anyone from entering.

Anyone arriving at the gate was told there was a security situation and no one was to enter or leave.

Alwyn Rautenbach, chairman of the air cargo operators committee, yesterday asked how the gang got so far.

"Each vehicle that enters that gate must stop. There are grippers that will rip the tyres if the vehicle doesn't stop. The driver and passengers have to get out of the vehicle.

"You must have an Acsa permit. They scan your fingerprints and you must swipe your Acsa access card and then you are searched."

The Times entered the cargo areas in the same vicinity yesterday without being screened.

Meanwhile, as about four robbers manned the gate, the others drove towards their target, a tractor from Guardforce International Transportation hauling a dolly.

On the dolly was a container filled with hundreds of millions of rands in foreign currency collected from South Africa's banks and foreign exchange services. The cargo's destination was London.

A source involved in foreign currency security said the heisters knew what they were doing.

"To pull off such a heist one needs to know flight numbers, arrival and take-off times, when the cargo left Guardforce's vault and which dolly it's on.

"The only way to get this information is from an airline or security company insider."

A regular police escort had failed to arrive to accompany them to the plane, The Times was told, but a Guardforce employee and G4S security escort had no choice but to continue with the delivery.

They trundled across the tarmac towards SA Airways cargo flight 294 about a kilometre away from the security vault facility, used to store high-risk cargo. After all, who would breach the area since the last security upgrade after a R100-million heist of 2006?

Nothing had been out of place when the cash - owned by Brink's Global Services - was delivered to the vault earlier.

When they reached the designated load spot the guards stopped and waited.

The approaching police bakkie and unmarked vehicles, all of which had lights flashing, didn't raise their suspicions - until gunmen with assault rifles leaped from the vehicles.

As some of the gunmen held up the driver of the tractor and the guard vehicle, others broke open the container on the dolly.

The heisters grabbed 27 bags filled with foreign cash before they made their getaway, without a shot fired in the robbery, which took less than 30 minutes.

The G4S security guard raised the alarm, but when help arrived the gunmen were long gone.

The only clues so far are CCTV footage and two vehicles - one a fake police vehicle - recovered in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, yesterday.

Tiaan Taljaard, G4S operations manager, confirmed the alarm had been raised by its guards, but declined to elaborate.

Brinks general manager Rhys Cullinan said he was not at liberty to say who the cash customers were.

"The money was in low denominations in US dollars, pounds and euros," a source said.

It's not the first time police have allegedly been linked to crime at the airport. In parliament last month Independent Police Investigative Directorate boss Robert McBride alleged police were at war among themselves for control of drugs confiscated from couriers travelling through the airport.

He said Ipid was investigating cases involving police and Hawks members shooting at and killing each other to get the drugs.

Rautenbach said in 2016 there were 10 robberies in the cargo area, four carried out by people in police uniforms.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said detectives were investigating.

Acsa said it was "deeply concerned" by the robbery.