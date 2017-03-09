MPs take on justice minister over ICC

The government withdrew its decision to leave the Rome Statute of the International Crimes Court following a High Court decision declaring it invalid and unconstitutional.

Briefing the oversight committee on international relations, acting chief state law adviser Ayesha Johaar said the cabinet noted the ruling by the Pretoria High Court. "Cabinet abides by the ruling and has established a technical task team to develop a compliance road map."

Government policy was not the responsibility of employees of the department but that of politicians, COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota said. Committee chairman Siphosezwe Masango said Masutha was sick and Communications Minister Faith Muthambi was acting in his position. She excused herself from the meeting.

He said Masutha and his international relations counterpart Maite Nkoana-Mashabane would be asked to brief the committee.

DA MP Darren Bergman said South Africa had now been summoned to the Hague to explain why Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir was allowed to leave the country two years ago.

Human rights body the S A Litigation Centre asked the ICC to rule on whether South Africa had contravened its obligations to the global institution by not arresting Bashir. Director Kajaal Ramjathan-Keogh confirmed yesterday the ICC would convene a hearing on April 7 to discuss the issue.

In its submissions, the centre said the Repeal Bill was drafted as a result of an executive decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute, which the court last month declared invalid. "The Repeal Bill, as a result, must also be invalid."