Results coming - at last

That's the assurance from the department of higher education and training yesterday after an update meeting on delays in issuing certificates.

The academic results and certification release backlog has accumulated from 2007.

In August 2015 the number of outstanding NVC certificates had "decreased to 29583 from 236821", said Fizol Patel, deputy director-general at TVET.

The department said the outstanding certificates were due to data problems at TVET colleges.

"More than two million subject results for the November 2016 examinations have so far been processed and released," Patel said.

A total of 450 subject results withheld and suspended due to suspicions of dishonesty or plagiarism have been cleared following thorough investigations

"A further 236 adverse cases are pending further investigations due to alleged irregularities," Patel said

To facilitate rapid release of certificates from November 2014 to November 2016, the department is working closely with TVET principals who help validate and confirm all preliminary examinations data from the examination centres.

Two weeks ago chairman of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training Connie September said the committee had noted efforts by Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande to resolve the matter. But the delays were unacceptable.

"The Department of Higher Education and Training, Umalusi and the State Information Technology Agency do not seem to have a sense of accountability on this issue and appear to blame each other. The fact that students do not have certificates negates government's objectives to have skilled young graduates."

